Transformer! Here's Hrithik Roshan’s unreal physical transformation from Super 30 to War

The year of 2019 has been incredible for Hrithik Roshan with Super 30 receiving so much love and accolades from all quarters and then War smashing records at the box office. It was a difficult journey for the actor to ace the role of a Bihari for Super 30 and then immediately getting in the skin of Kabir for WAR.

Hrithik took to his social media and shared a video giving us an insight into his journey of transformation with the caption, “The other side of K.A.B.I.R Behind the scenes”.

“It all began in September 2018”, Hrithik said, “the transformation was the hardest thing I had to go through and the only person I had to blame was myself”, he added, “that was his toss over after Super 30.” With the back injury becoming the hindrance the Superstar had a long way to achieve his goal but the tenure to reach there was extremely short.