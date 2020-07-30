Tracy Morgan, wife Megan Wollover are no longer together

Los Angeles: Actor Tracy Morgan and his wife, Megan Wollover, are splitting after five years of marriage.

"Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy," hollywoodreporter.com quoted Morgan as saying.

The actor and comedian announced his engagement to Wollover on the Emmys red carpet in September 2012. The couple exchanged vows in August 2015, following his near-fatal car crash. A truck had hit Morgan's limousine in New Jersey, leaving him wheelchair-bound for five months and killing his friend, comedian James McNair.

In June 2019, Morgan remembered the incident on its five-year anniversary and thanked Wollover for helping him bounce back through a tweet.

"There isn't a day that goes by that I don't miss my friend Jimmy Mac, who sadly lost his life that night. I love you Jimmy. I thank GOD for my family," Morgan wrote, adding: "I am eternally grateful for the love and support they give me. My wife, daughter, sons, and friends are what got me back on my feet. I live every day trying to do right by them and the most of this second chance."

Morgan and Wollover have a daughter, seven-year-old Maven Sonae. Morgan also has three children -- Gitrid, 34, Malcolm, 32, and Tracy Jr., 28 -- with former wife Sabina.