Toxic patriarchy on steroids: A New York man killed his wife because she loved Hrithik Roshan!

One of her colleagues told New York Post: “She told me when she was at home watching a movie or listening to a song [with Roshan in it] he would ask her to take it off because he would get so jealous.”

Dojoy, who had moved out went to watch a movie at Dinehswar’s place and it’s not known what they were doing but in the evening, Dineshwar messages his wife’s sister saying he had killed.

He left his wife’s stabbed body in the building and then hanged himself from a nearby field.