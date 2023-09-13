'Totally Untrue': Pratik Sehajpal SLAMS Reports Of His Less Screen Time In Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6

Popular actor and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Pratik Sehjpal, reacted to a media report which claimed that he wanted more screen time in Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin 6, starring Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role.

Recently, several media reports stated that Pratik was upset as he did not get much screen time in the show. "Doing Naagin 6' was a great experience. The only thing I feel about doing 'Naagin' 6 is that I wish I'd get some more screen time. Even though I was the lead for those 3 months, I didn't get much screen time. Mujhe thoda sa aur screen time milta na, mujhe bohot khushi hoti," Pratik was quoted by ETimes.

However, on Wednesday (September 13), Pratik took to his official Instagram account and clarified that he is happy with the screen space he got in the show.

"I have been seeing a few of the media portals putting out the stories where it is stating that I was given less screen space. This is totally untrue; I am very happy with the screen space I got in the show. I never meant it in the way it is written and presented," Pratik wrote.

He added, "I would like to clear this up and say that I am in fact very grateful for the fact that I got this opportunity to be a part of this huge franchise. Naagin is, and always will be, special to me. And will always be thankful to Ekta ma'am for this one."

Pratik has also been a part of other reality shows like Ace of Space, Bigg Boss Season 15, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Besides Naagin 6, also appeared in Aakhri Sach with Tamannaah Bhatia.