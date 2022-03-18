'Torbaaz' director Girish Malik’s 17-year-old son dies after falling from 5th floor in Mumbai's Andheri, says report

'Torbaaz' director Girish Malik’s 17-year-old son Mannan died on Friday after he fell from the fifth floor of his building in Mumbai's Andheri, reported ETimes.

According to the report, Mannan came back home in the afternoon after playing Holi. Later, he fell from the fifth floor of his building. He was immediately rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Unfortunately, he couldn’t survive.

It is not known if he jumped from the building or fell down by accident.

Puneet Singh, Girish’s partner in Torbaaz, confirmed the news. “Mr. Malik’s son has passed away but I cannot say anything at the moment about what exactly happened. We are not in a state to speak," he said.

Reacting to the tragic news, 'Torbaaz' producer Rahul Mittra said, “I am non-plussed to learn about the unfortunate incident and just informed Sanju who’s deeply saddened too. We are shocked beyond words."

"I had met Mannan a couple of times along with Girish during the making of 'Torbaaz' and found him to be very talented & a boy of promise. May God give Girish and the entire family strength to cope up with this irreversible loss. My heartfelt condolences," he added.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 11:08 PM IST