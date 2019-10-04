Top videos of lip-syncing TikTok star who got BJP ticket

It is BJP's glamour challenge to Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi, the son of stalwart of Haryana's dusty and defection-ridden politics and three-time Chief Minister - late Bhajan Lal, in this Jat-dominated seat.
The BJP has pitted small screen actress and greenhorn activist Sonali Phogat against sitting legislator Bishnoi of the Congress, in Adampur Haryana.
Sonali Phogat is a Tik Tok sensation. In new viral videos, she is seen performing sizzling dance numbers on catchy tunes. The videos are posted on her account on the app, as well as shared by fans across other platforms. Watch some of these videos below.
Sonali has not only garnered fame through her viral videos, as she initially started her television career by anchoring Haryanvi shows for Doordarshan eight years ago. She went on to get a major break in Zee TV's popular serial Amma, a show based on India-Pakistan partition, in which she played the wife of Nawab Shah.
