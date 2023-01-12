e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTop supermodel Tatjana Patitz passes away due to breast cancer at 56

Top supermodel Tatjana Patitz passes away due to breast cancer at 56

Patitz reigned over the modelling industry in the 80s and 90s.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Tatjaan Patitz, who was touted to be the OG supermodel, passed away on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Germany-born supermodel succumbed to metastatic breast cancer.

She was aged 56 at the time of her demise.

Read Also
Legendary Bengali singer Sumitra Sen passes away at 89 after battling severe bronchopneumonia
article-image

Who was Tatjana Patitz?

Patitz was a German model and actress who shot to fame in the 1980s and reigned over the modelling industry in the 80s and 90s. She was one of the big five supermodels who appeared in the 1990 music video 'Freedom! '90' by George Michael.

Born in Germany and raised in Sweden, Patitz was the daughter of a travel journalist father and an Estonian dancer mother.

She rose to fame after she became a finalist in the Elite Model Look contest at the meagre age of 17, and since then, there was no looking back for her.

She went on to become the face of some of the most famous magazines across the globe and walked the ramp for the most renowned designers.

Before her demise, Patitz had eventually settled in California and in the past few years, she was spotted several times with her son, Jonah.

Read Also
Sita Ramam art director Sunil Babu passes away at 50; Dulquer Salmaan pens heartbreaking note
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Top supermodel Tatjana Patitz passes away due to breast cancer at 56

Top supermodel Tatjana Patitz passes away due to breast cancer at 56

Watch Video: SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani perform Naatu Naatu hook step post RRR's epic win at Golden...

Watch Video: SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani perform Naatu Naatu hook step post RRR's epic win at Golden...

Rakhi Sawant changes name to Fatima after her wedding with Adil Khan Durrani - Check viral Nikah...

Rakhi Sawant changes name to Fatima after her wedding with Adil Khan Durrani - Check viral Nikah...

Sidharth Malhotra: 'On OTT, we have to work hard to engage the audience'

Sidharth Malhotra: 'On OTT, we have to work hard to engage the audience'

Rajkumar Santoshi on Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh: ‘It might look like a religiously-motivated film but...

Rajkumar Santoshi on Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh: ‘It might look like a religiously-motivated film but...