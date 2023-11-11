TOO CUTE! Kareena Kapoor Khan And Sons' Diwali Preparation Leaves Saif Ali Khan Amused

Known to be private but an extremely family-devoted couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and hubby Saif Ali Khan engage fans with intimate pictures from their home on social media.

With Diwali just around the corner, Kareena got busy with her preparations joined by her adorable sons Taimur and Jeh. But the Jaane Jaan actor's Instagram caption suggests otherwise.

In a sweet post on her Gram, Kareena shared, "Aiyoooo when the family decides to do Rangoli…or Holi…no idea …but what matters is we had fun #Let the festivities begin#love and laughter to everyone."

The post carried two pictures where the first picture witnesses a surprised Saif who cannot figure if his home is getting prepped for Diwali or Holi given the colours scattered around. The second picture features baby Jeh, all of 2, who seems pre-occupied with his Rangoli.

Check out the post below:

Soon after Kareena shared the pictures on the gram, fans took to the comment section to share their love and admiration for the family.

One user commented, "This is the cutest! Happy Diwali."

Another added, "Aww this is so cute and real indeed. Happy Diwali 🪔 to all of you."

Meanwhile, Kareena's cousin sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dropped a few hearts in the comments for her sister and her nephews.

KAREENA ON THE WORK FRONT

Kareena made her OTT debut in the Netflix film Jaane Jaan which garnered rave reviews for the actress. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film was an official adaptation of the novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. Her upcoming production The Buckingham Murders was recently screened at the concluded edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film has been directed by Hansal Mehta.

She will be next seen in The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She also has a special cameo in Rohit Shetty's Independence Day 2024 release Singham Again

