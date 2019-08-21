Tollywood Actor Raj Tarun Responsible for Hyderabad Hit-and-Run Car Crash

Hyderabad Police have confirmed the news about the involvement of Tollywood actor Raj Tarun who was involved in a hit and run car accident case. Though actor Tarun Kumar's name first surfaced in the case, but it has now been confirmed that Raj Tarun fled the scene.

Raj Tarun who was driving the car, lost control and the car slammed to the wall. This incident happened in Alkapuri Township Circle area in Hyderabad. No casualties were reported in this accident and according to various reports, it occurred around yesterday at 10pm.

Earlier today, Raj Tarun tweeted a statement in which he agreed to causing the accident and also thanked his fans for showing concern. He said it is a regular accident spot and he is safe now because of the seat belt he wore while driving.