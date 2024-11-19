 'Today Is Dedicated To Real MVPs....': Karan Johar Celebrates Men Who Champion Equality On International Men's Day
'Today Is Dedicated To Real MVPs....': Karan Johar Celebrates Men Who Champion Equality On International Men's Day

Along with the post, Karan Johar added a powerful message about the importance of supporting feminism and equality

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 06:37 PM IST
article-image

As the world marks International Men's Day, filmmaker Karan Johar joined the celebrations in his own unique style. The director took to Instagram to share a clip from his hit film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, which broke stereotypes about masculinity.

The clip featured Ranveer Singh's character, Rocky, dancing to the iconic song 'Dola Re Dola' alongside Alia Bhatt's on-screen father, played by Tota Roy Chowdhury.

Along with the post, Karan added a powerful message about the importance of supporting feminism and equality.

He wrote, "हुनर का कोई जेंडर नहीं होता / hunar ka koi gender nahi hota. Today is dedicated to the real MVPs of our society - the men. But not just any (and definitely not EVERY) man...today is for the men who champion feminism. The ones who uplift humanity by advocating equity, equality & a more compassionate society for women & for everyone who just dare to be their true self. So that can be on the stage dancing your heart to Dola Re channelling your inner Madhuri & Aishwarya or it could be on the field expressing your emotions and gratitude after hitting the ball out of the park with your bat. It could be anything. It could be everything. It could be the very step that makes our society the place that many will thrive to be the next MVPs. So do it. And don't hold back!!"

Check out his post here:

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' starred Ranveer and Alia in lead roles, and was released on July 28, last year. The film received much love from the audience, becoming a major hit.

The movie also starred veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, alongside Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is busy with several upcoming projects. Season 3 of his reality TV show, 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', is performing well. The filmmaker is also working on exciting films including 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

