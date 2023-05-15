TMKOC actress Jennifer Mistry quashes reports stating Asit Modi sexually abused her

TMKOC actress Jennifer Mistry, who portrayed the character of Mrs. Roshan Sodhi, is fighting a legal battle against the show’s producer, Asit Kumar Modi. There were reports that the actress accused him of sexually harassing her, to which he replied that the actress was trying to defame her and he was going to take legal action against her.

Now, Jennifer has reacted to the news, slamming the reports that Asit tried to get physical by sexually abusing her. She clarified, stating that the producer only spoke such words and didn’t do any of the things that several media reports claimed.

Here's what she said:

Jennifer Mistry, in a video shared by ANI, spoke briefly about the matter. Responding to it, she said, "Ek ek Jan ko pata hai meine ek ek lafz sahi bola hai Jatin, Sohail Asit ji ek ek ko pata hai every single word I have written on draught in the notice, kyunki 4th March ko meine draught bheja tha iss day ko phirse inhone muze dhamakane ka email bheja tha that I am trying to exsort money Mein toh apna fees maang rahi hu na escort kya

She further added, "Then finally maine 8th April ko mail bheja jo sari government authorities karke sign karke meine Jatin ko pura official notice bheja ki aisa aisa hai. Yah mera problem hai. Muze laga ab yeh problem yahi khatam hogi lekin woh shant kyun rahe. Ab mein 8th April ko mein unko bheja, abhi jo unka police station mein register hua hai that started on 8th May. Toh 8th, may tak ae shant kyun rahe tabhi kyun na bole ki muze terminate kiya hai?"

On the show’s producer accusing her of bad behaviour on the sets

Reacting to the makers’ comment calling her behaviour ‘inappropriate’, she questioned, "Tabhi kyun nahi bola ki yeh disorganised hai, indiscipline hai, ae I kam nahi karti tab kyun nahi bola?"

Jab yeh baat public mein aayi, jab yeh baat Bombay Times mein aayi. Jab yeh baat dusre news mein aayi."

Jennifer thanked the media for extending their support but also slammed some media houses for spreading fake reports. "I am very thankful to the media for just taking out the truth. Yeh baat bahot zaruri hai. Aur Jo kuch faltu news channels hai jo iss tarah ki baton ko ghuma rahe hai ki Asit Kumarr mere sath sexual relation banaye aisa kuch nahi hai. Asit Ji ne muze only verbal cheese boli, toh bina matlab ke please kisi ke garima ko bhi thes na pohchayiye. Aur sahi baat ko hi aage badhayiye. Mein hath jodti hu."

She further added, "Abhi police station mein yah notice pohuch chuka hai, because I am not in Mumbai. Aur jab FIR muze karna hai toh mein jab Mumbai jaungi tab karungi. Thank you for the investigation by the team. Muze collectory se letter aaya hai ki they are looking to the team. Toh ab aage woh log jo bol rahe hai ki woh aage muze defame kar rahe hai chaliye dekhte hai aage kya karte hai."

Jennifer appeared in Taarak Mehta KA Ooltah Chashmah for a brief period of 14 years, and left the show recently after dispute with Asit Modi. Several other actors from the show also made a controversial exit in the past, which