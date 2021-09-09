e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 12:20 PM IST

Title track of Sanchari Vijay's Puksatte Lifeu creates a sensation - Watch here

FPJ Web Desk
Puksatte Lifeu which has already created a lot of buzz with its title, recently released the title track of the film and going by the response it has received, looks like this song is on its way to becoming a hit. With music by Vasu Dixit and a background score by Poornachandra Tejaswi, a song is a peppy number that has Vasu Dixit rapping with some catchy lyrics by Pramod Maravanthe. The track has some interesting visuals and portrays the late Sanchari Vijay, Achyut Kumar amongst others.

Meanwhile, Puksatte Lifeu is a film that has fun written all over it. The trailer of the film which also fetched a lot of praise shows that there have been some robberies and the police are after the culprit.

At some point in the trailer, the police suggest that since robbery makes for a good business, why not take it up themselves. Puksatte Lifeu is a hilarious film with some life lessons to be taught at the end. Directed by Aravind Kuplikar, it has been produced under the banner sarvasva productions. The film will hit theatres on September 17.

Watch video:

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 12:20 PM IST
