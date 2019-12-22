Tis the season for web watching

Come December, we’ve simply donned our party hats, and are now bringing on the festive cheer with much gusto! Even at home, we take to Christmas as an integral part of our festival calendar. While most of us zealously await the festivities; there are many who’d want to cosy away in the comfort of their blankets along with their loved ones.
Binge-watching some of their favourite series can prove to become an interesting way of unwinding this festive season. The web platforms leave no stone unturned at ensuring that their viewers get nothing but the best, whatever their taste...
The classic Christmas message
Home Alone is an outstanding classic that will remain an all time favourite with most! Kids, who dawn into the new age, seem to be smitten by the young Culkin’s impish ways! This timeless classic will never go out of fashion as Netflix streams the same.
There are other series streaming on Netflix that also bag credit, as they have important Christmas messages to impart. Holiday in the Wild is about romance brewing in the savannah of Africa along with the elephants and lions! The film delivers the message that one must care deeply foor the flora and fauna around them for the generations to follow.
The Indian route
ZEE5 and AltBalaji are premium Indian platforms. The duo (AltBalaji and ZEE5), in conjunction delivers us to the charms of a new-age family, with really cute goings-on in the Shweta Tiwari starrer, Hum Tum and Them. Teenagers and broken marriages can be quite a messy affair, but what if the same is concocted with a liberal dash of romance, comedy, and fun. There is a little something for the adults too!
Rangbaaz, the ZEE5 original, launches with yet another season just as the year comes to a close. The story is distinctly different from what they show in the previous season, giving the show the required edge to give the platform a facelift.
The platform’s historical original and book adaptation gives viewers around the world an insight into the country’s creative wealth, as they touch up on a number of genres.
Some other must-watches
Queen is a must watch on MX Player. Ramya Krishnan’s stellar performance will effortlessly sweep you off your feet. The upcoming Gemplex’s Red Land is for all those who share a common love for the Mirzapur genre.
