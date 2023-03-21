Times when Bollywood actresses spoke about pay parity in the industry

Bollywood has witnessed one of the long-standing and always-ignored issues of pay parity, where many actresses have talked about the gender pay gap in the industry. It’s a sad truth that female actresses are still paid a very small amount in fees as compared to their male co-stars.

Several top actresses have often discussed this sensitive subject and revealed how they were paid less compared to their male co-stars despite being talented and performing exceptionally in their projects.

Today, let’s look at some of those actresses who have come forward in the past and spoken about the issue.

Read Also Watch: Deepika Padukone gives sneak peek of how she got ready for Oscars 2023 red carpet

1. Deepika Padukone

In 2018, the Pathaan actress made news when she disclosed that her fees for ‘Padmaavat’ were less than those of her male co-stars, despite being among the top actresses in the industry.

At that time, he stated that she knew about the disparity but chose to go ahead with the project for the larger cause of its story.

2. Kangana Ranaut

Well, the Manikarnika actress is another woman who has always been vocal about pay parity in Bollywood. She had once discussed how male actors are paid more than their female co-stars even when both are equally important for the film’s success.

3. Priyanka Chopra

How can we forget Priyanka Chopra, who isn’t just a Bollywood actress but a global icon today? The actress has also gained fame in Hollywood. The global icon, who will next appear in Citadel, revealed that she was paid an equal fee as her male co-star for the first time in her career.

Earlier in her conversation with Variety, the actress had opened up about the gender pay gap in the industry and how she faced it firsthand. She said that every woman should ask for the fees they deserve and never fear negotiating.

4. Anushka Sharma

Anushka once spoke about this issue and said that it’s extremely unfair for female actors to get paid less than their male co-stars. She also asked every woman to have courage, speak up, and demand equal pay.

5. Sonam Kapoor

In an interview with the BBC, the Ranjhana actress spoke about how the gender pay gap in Bollywood must be addressed. She stated that the actresses must get the same amount as their male counterparts and that it’s time for the industry to have a change of mindset.

These are a few examples of actresses speaking out over the much-debated issue. It continues to be a subject of discussion and advocacy among several women in the industry.