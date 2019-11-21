Time to file for bankruptcy: Akshay Kumar is every husband ever when wifey asks 'How much do you love me?'

Akshay Kumar, who is known for his extraordinary humour on and off screen, shared a still from his upcoming film Good Newwz, with a caption that will make you go ROFL.
The picture featuring Akki and his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan has been captioned as, “You know it’s time to file for bankruptcy when she asks you, ‘Baby, how much do you love me?’” Seems like Akshay took that part from his book of life post marriage to actress turned author and columnist Twinkle Khanna.
Good Newwz also features Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma productions. It marks the directorial debut of Raj Mehta and will hit the screens on December 27. The makers recently dropped the trailer which has been loved by fans worldwide.
Meanwhile Akshay has a massive lineup of films in the coming days. These include Sooryavanshi, Laxxmi Bomb, Bell Bottom and Bachchan Pandey.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)