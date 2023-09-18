 Tiger Shroff Looks Intense In Ganapath FIRST Look, Disha Patani Reacts (PHOTO)
Ganapath- A Hero will be released on October 20.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 05:42 PM IST
article-image
Tiger Shroff Looks Intense In Ganapath FIRST Look, Disha Patani Reacts (PHOTO) | Photo Via Instagram.

Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers of the upcoming action film Ganapath unveiled the film's new poster.

Taking to Instagram, actor Tiger Shroff unveiled the poster in multiple languages which he captioned, "Usko koi kya rokega...jab Bappa ka hai uspe haath. Aa Raha Hai Ganapath… karne ek nayi duniya ki shuruwat #GanapathAaRahaHai #Ganapath in cinemas this Dussehra, 20th Oct"

article-image

In the poster, Tiger could be seen with an intense look, flaunting his ripped muscles and tying a wristband. Titled Ganapath: A Hero is Born the film stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles and is helmed by Vikas Bahl.

Ganapath - A Hero Is Born pledges a visual spectacle, seamlessly blending high-octane action sequences with a mesmerizing musical score that promises to take viewers on an epic journey. At the heart of this thrilling narrative is the rise of a fighter as he embarks on a quest to discover his destiny in an uncharted realm.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 20. Presented by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Good Co, and directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath - A Hero Is Born is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

article-image

Soon after Tiger dropped the trailer, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Tiger's father Jackie Shroff commented, "Bless ya Bhidu." Actor Disha Patani dropped multiple emoticons in the comment section. A user wrote, "Awesome!!! Tigzy!!! Waiting"

Apart from this, Tiger also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar which is all set to release in April on Eid 2024 in five languages. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India and UAE.

article-image
