 Tiger Shroff Joins Singham Again Team As 'Immortal' ACP Satya
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTiger Shroff Joins Singham Again Team As 'Immortal' ACP Satya

Tiger Shroff Joins Singham Again Team As 'Immortal' ACP Satya

'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 01:27 PM IST
article-image

Actor Tiger Shroff is the latest addition to Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama 'Singham Again'.

Welcoming him on board, Rohit took to Instagram and wrote, "Meet Special Task Force officer ACP SATYA ... the immortal, like Truth! Welcome to the squad...Tiger."

Rohit also shared Tiger's look from the action-packed drama. Tiger is seen flaunting his tone physique.

'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh.

Read Also
Deepika Padukone Looks Brutal & Violent As 'Shakti Shetty' In Singham Again; Actress Shares FIRST...
article-image

Tiger also received a shoutout from the other members of the 'Singham Again' family.

"Welcoming my brother from another mother, @tigerjackieshroff as ACP Satya to the squad," Akshay wrote.

"The squad just got stronger, welcome to the team ACP Satya," Ajay posted on his Instagram account.

The update of Tiger joining 'Singham Again' has left his fans excited.

"Wow....Tiger is roaring," a social media user commented.

Read Also
Kareena Kapoor Khan Begins Filming For Singham Again In Hyderabad, Shares Behind-The-Scenes PHOTO...
article-image

"The cast looks amazing. Can't wait," another one wrote.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on Independence Day 2024 and will face a big clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

Both projects were declared box office hits.

Meanwhile, Tiger is all set to come up with 'Ganapath - A Hero is Born'.

The movie, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, will hit the theatres this Friday. Vikas Bahl has directed the film.

Read Also
Singham Again: Shweta Tiwari Joins Ajay Devgn-Starrer, Likely To Play A Cop
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Salman Khan, Arijit Singh Collaborate 9 Years After Tiff For Tiger 3 Song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam

Salman Khan, Arijit Singh Collaborate 9 Years After Tiff For Tiger 3 Song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam

Urvashi Rautela Receives Email From Person Who Stole Her Gold iPhone, Demands THIS In Return

Urvashi Rautela Receives Email From Person Who Stole Her Gold iPhone, Demands THIS In Return

Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol Celebrates 66th Birthday With Sons Karan & Rajveer In Mumbai

Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol Celebrates 66th Birthday With Sons Karan & Rajveer In Mumbai

Lara Dutta's Rare Appearance With 11-Year-Old Daughter Saira In Mumbai

Lara Dutta's Rare Appearance With 11-Year-Old Daughter Saira In Mumbai

AI Imagines Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan

AI Imagines Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan