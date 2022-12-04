Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, and more THESE stars practise martial arts

Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon |

Gone are the days when Hindi movie stars were not fitness conscious. These days, it has almost become mandatory to stay fit and healthy for all actors. The Free Press Journal shines the spotlight on six celebs who have mastered martial arts to give fans the ultimate fitness goals.

Tiger Shroff

If there is one name from Bollywood who has redefined martial arts it has to be Tiger Shroff. He began his training at the age of four and has a fifth-degree black belt in Taekwondo. He is well versed in different fighting styles, including Kalaripayattu, Kung fu, Krav Maga, and Pencak Silat.

Deepika Padukone

The leggy lass is one of the fittest girls in Bollywood. In fact, Deepika Padukone has been one the first actresses to take up martial arts. She learnt a Japanese art form known as Jiu-Jitsu more than a decade ago for her movie Chandni Chowk to China.

Kriti Sanon

The actress is getting trained in martial arts for her upcoming movie Ganapath. She is being trained by Harshh Verma, who is the first Indian to be part of the Shaolin performing monks team. She also practices boxing, karate, kickboxing, Krav Maga, Kung fu and Muay Thai.

Ishwak Singh

Not many people are aware that Ishwak Singh, who is mostly seen in very serious or intense roles on-screen, is a black belt in martial arts. The Rocket Boys fame actor has learnt martial arts for 12 years and has often credited his training with bringing discipline to his personal and professional life.

Disha Patani

If there is one actress who can do flying kicks with an ease then it has to be Disha Patani. She has been practising martial arts for quite some time. She is a diehard fan of MMA and goes for a rigorous training session several times a week.

Abhimanyu Dassani

A chiselled body like Abhimanyu Dassani’s can make many drool for sure. And one of the go-to-fitness routines for him is martial arts. The Meenakshi Sundareshwar actor is known to be highly dedicated to his routines and training.