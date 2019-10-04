Tiffany Haddish hits back at rapper Chingy for denying they hooked up

Actress Tiffany Haddish has hit back at rapper Chingy after he denied they ever hooked up.

The 39-year-old actress was asked during the daytime talk show by host Ellen DeGeneres if she has ever dated a celebrity "that the world doesn't know about." Haddish responded, "Chingy ... I mean, it was a hook-up. That was the early 2000s, I don't even know if that counts anymore."