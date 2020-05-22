Throwback Thursday: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares cute family picture

Mumbai: The late Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Thursday shared a string of throwback pictures, recalling her childhood moments spent with her illustrious father.

In one of the family images, we spot little Ranbir Kapoor sitting cutely in Rishi Kapoor's lap, while Riddhima sits between Rishi and his wife Neetu Kapoor. In another black-and-white picture, Neetu is seen carrying young Riddhima in her arms.

Riddhima, who lives in Delhi, is currently with her mom in Mumbai. She couldn't attend her father's final rites due to the lockdown. So after acquiring the permissions, she had to travel over 1400km by road all the way to Mumbai, in order to be with her family in the time of bereavement. She travelled to Mumbai by car with daughter Samara and husband Bharat.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30. He had been battling leukemia for the past two years.