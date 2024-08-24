‘Thought My Life Was Over’: Mouni Roy Reveals Putting On 30 Kilos Before Naagin

Mouni Roy, who has been a prominent name in the world of entertainment, rose to fame with her stint in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin. The actress, who is still known for her portrayal of Naagin amid all her fans and followers, in a recent conversation, revealed putting on 30 kilos weight right before her stint on the show.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Mouni revealed how, she had once put on 30 kilos and that she believed that her life was over. The actress, commenting on the myth of losing weight by eating less says, ‘’I have also done all of this, like I was sick once, this was about 7-8 years back. I was on a lot of pills and pain killers. I had my L4-L5, slip disc degeneration and calcium stone I had, so I was completely bed ridden for three months. So after those three months I had put on almost close to 30 kgs. I really felt like my life was over, no body really saw me at that time and then immediately after I did Naagin, I was not in the lime light at that time.’’

Further revealing how did she lose all the weight, the Naagin fame reveals, ‘’I would think ‘how am I going to lose all this weight.’ So once I stopped taking the medicines, half of the water weight went away, I lost a couple of kgs like that. But then I realized what an unhealthy way it is to lose weight when you stop eating food you know. I would do these juices three days, four days, five days and I would just be cranky and in a horrible mood and I would just not feel like talking to anyone. Then I realized, no baba I need my food. So my problem was, I would eat very big quantities, like I could eat food for three people. I controlled this, I stopped that because your body does not need so much food.’’

‘’I then went to a nutritionist and she really really helped me out,’’ concludes Mouni.

The actress, who is a well known name in the world of Indian television, has also been a part of a couple of popular Bollywood projects, including Brahmastra, Gold, Made In China, London Confidential and more.