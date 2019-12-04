This topless pic of Rahul Khanna with the cutest doggos will chase away your mid-week blues

Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna’s son and actor Akshaye Khanna’s brother Rahul Khanna hasn’t been quite active on the big screen over the years. That being said, he carved a niche for himself in the grapevine industry, and till date s an actor who can get people ogling.
Rahul’s recent post with the cutest doggos, is here to chase away your mid-week blues. Clad in an unbuttoned white shirt, beach shorts and cool aviators, Khanna made a rare appearance on social media and wrote, “Wanted to wish you a wagtastic Wednesday! #tb”
Fans are in love with this picture that is filled with cuteness to the brim (could be overflowing). The 47-year-old, who is adored for his charismatic personality, started off his career as an MTV VJ. He made his feature film debut in Deepa Mehta's 1947 Earth (1999), alongside Aamir Khan. His performance earned him several awards including the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award.
In 2019, he reunited with his debut film director Deepa for Netflix’s Leila starring Huma Qureshi.
