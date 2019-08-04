This social media banter of Varun Dhawan and Dwayne Johnson aka 'The Rock' is unmissable

Los Angeles: Wrestler-actor-producer Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock' is glad that Varun Dhawan liked his latest release "Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw" and said that the Bollywood actor is the best.
Varun, who is a huge fan of Johnson, took to Twitter on Saturday and wrote that he had great fun watching the film.
He added: "Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best."
The Hollywood star replied: "Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You're the best."
An excited Varun then took a screen shot of the "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and shared it on his Instagram stories.
He captioned it: "Childhood dreams come true."
