THIS is why Salman Khan always believes in giving his best

Salman Khan will be hosting IIFA for the first time. Its venue is Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. In a recent media interaction, The Free Press Journal caught up with the superstar for a chat. Excerpts:

You are all set to interact live after a long time. Your take?

I will talk about interacting with the fans and audiences after it has literally happened. Because it’s been two years since IIFA is set to celebrate this award function, but it couldn’t happen because of Covid-19. Let it happen first; only then can I comment about my live interaction with my fans and the audiences.

How do you maintain your energy levels while performing on stage?

I am still energetic (laughs). When I come onto the stage, the walls of my lungs are touching each other! They stick together, but then I manage. It is breathtaking.

Do you rehearse before performing on the stage?

Yes, I do proper rehearsals before going onto the stage. I rehearse, basically more for the stamina. No matter if you run on the treadmill for an hour or so but no sooner do you come on the stage that adrenaline rush gets you excited and gets you tired even faster. Sometimes it so happens that I get tired while rehearsing behind the stage only. And then, I keep pondering how will I manage my entry of 15 minutes? But once you are on the stage, you go on. You also have to respect the people who are sitting out there to watch you. They have spent so much money to watch the show. Therefore, you need to give your best. If you don’t give your best next time, no one is going to come and watch you.

Will the audience get to watch you performing on stage as well?

These guys are planning to exploit me a lot (laughs). But I am not getting to it. They have planned to start with performance. Then certain sections of hosting will be conducted. And amidst that together, there will be some performances. Actually, I am very happy to perform and go away. But I have to be there for the entire show.

Your hosting skills on Bigg Boss are quite inspiring. Have you developed patience over the years to deal with certain contestants?

I am the host. I am not their father, teacher or am I not their school principal. At one point, I do the right thing. In the next moment, I am back to normal. I have nothing personal against anyone. They need to live together in the house. In the recent past few seasons, people who are coming to the house feel they know what they have to do. But they don’t realise that once they get out of the house, no one wishes to work with unprofessional, bad-mouthed people who are abusive all the time.

This time there is no Eid release?

Ajay Devgn is giving Eidi. I will come probably at Christmas or during Diwali.

Big stars are also working on OTT. When will we see you joining the bandwagon?

I have yet not received any offers. If it comes, then it has to be big and exciting; otherwise, it’s of no use.

You are a producer. Can you start yourself?

Hmm... Kya kya karu? Ab sab OTT mein ghus rahe hai. But I am producing something on OTT. It’s our type of content. You will come to know about it soon.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 07:23 AM IST