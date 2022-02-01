THIS is why Rocket Boys Creator Nikkhil Advani admires Sir Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein

Nikkhil Advani is the man behind creating the highly anticipated web series Rocket Boys. The show stars Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh and Regina Cassandra in lead roles. It will begin streaming on SonyLIV from February 4 onwards.

When asked what inspired him to create a show like Rocket Boys, he says, “I feel that it’s important to have heroes other than cricketers and film stars. When I grew up, my heroes were not only authors and thinkers. The people who inspired me were scientists also —being a science student myself, I understand (Isaac) Newton, (Albert) Einstein, and other pioneers who have achievements. But sadly, generations have grown up only having heroes as cricketers and film stars.”

Adding further, he states, “When Siddharth Roy Kapur called me and told me that there’s a concept on Dr. Homi Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, I jumped at it. These were the two men who changed the way we live in this country primarily because of their goals and dreams.”

On his collaboration with Siddharth and his banner Roy Kapur Films, Nikkhil shares, “We worked in the past, and we kept talking about working together on something in a zone we both are comfortable in. He knew I was researching a film based on Mangalyaan, and when he got this concept from Abhay Koranne, he told me to do work on it. Being a Mumbaikar, I knew about Trombay, where BARC is situated but didn’t know how closely Dr. Homi Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai were, their brotherhood, friendship etc.”

Advertisement

Rocket Boys is written and helmed by Abhay Pannu. Nikkhil being a director himself, did give a few inputs here and there. “I tried to give inputs to him, but he is someone who is extremely focused, committed, talented and hardworking. We would have a lot of discussions, and there were times that he would listen to me. I feel one of the Rocket Boys is him,” he states.

ALSO READ Exclusive! Jim Sarbh spills the beans on how he prepared for the role of Homi Bhabha in Rocket Boys

Advertisement

With consecutive releases of Satyameva Jayate 2, Mumbai Diaries 9/11, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, and now with Rocket Boys, it looks like Emmay Entertainment is in full swing. “While the last two years have been quite horrific in terms of stop-start and kind of effect on the people, at Emmay Entertainment, we took the challenge of work from the home situation and kept writing and planning. Whatever people are seeing right now are the fruits of that planning,” Nikkhil admits.

On a parting note, he reveals the difference in his work style while directing and producing. “As a director, I want to choose things that are more personal to me, but for producing, it is a collective call of me, Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani. We pick up stories which we can tell in terms of creative satisfaction and budget-friendly,” he signs off.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 05:59 AM IST