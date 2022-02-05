THIS is why Kangana Ranaut admires her OTT debut Lock Upp's producer Ekta Kapoor

National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her OTT debut with Lock Upp. It is a reality show backed by Ekta Kapoor, and the Panga actress will be seen as its host. During its launch, Kangana spoke about being a part of it, her fondness for the TV czarina and more.

When it comes to breaking stereotypes, Kangana has always been at the forefront, but it hasn’t happened overnight. “I believe if the unfairness in the society grows, volcanoes are bound to erupt. I come from a middle-class family and conventional system, and I have always voiced my issues and opinions being trapped in society. I had a different set of rules as a girl child than the men in the house, be it going out or wearing specific clothes. It’s a kind of collective consciousness in every woman around us. It is God who let us become a face of the answers against all odds. However, it is fortunate and unfortunate both,” she shares.

Kangana is all praise for Ekta. “I was one of those very first women to come out of that conservative area. It’s exactly how Ekta Kapoor has made her own empire in a male-dominated industry. What is most important is, in the name of women empowerment, it is the spirit of each woman to help another one. I admire Ekta for admiring another strong woman around her and having collaborative support. I am so fortunate to be working with her,” she gushes.

Kangana Ranaut with Karan Bedi and Ekta Kapoor | Pic: Viral Bhayani

Kangana is often tagged as a controversial queen. On facing backlash on social media, she explains, “I like to believe that I am very focused. I have to bother about the good situation and not the bad one. I don’t mind dealing with shit if I have to be on the top.”

She then went on to reveal why her OTT debut is unique from other reality shows. Kangana avers, “Society has always supported people who have a sly smile on their face, but Lock Upp will encourage honest and transparent people. It won’t be a typical quintessential goody show. Why is there to be a boundary in telling true things which are inevitably obvious?”

When Kangana appeared on Koffee With Karan during the promotions of Rangoon along with Saif Ali Khan, she had left host Karan Johar tight-lipped with her rhetorics. Later on, it turned into an ugly spat. When we question Kangana about taking inspiration from Karan for hosting, she states, “I don’t have to take any inspiration from him, it is a reality show, and I would be myself. It is not in my character to copy anyone.”

On a parting note, Kangana reveals what made her greenlight the show. “I was looking for the right opportunity to debut on OTT. I feel the digital space has become so important, but I had no clarity on what to pick up. When Ekta called up and discussed this idea, I loved it and thought we could develop something. In films, I play larger than life characters, be it in Thalaivii or Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, so I wanted to do a similar thing on OTT,” she concludes.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 06:30 AM IST