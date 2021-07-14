They will probably be forced to get married: 'Dil Bechara' actress Sanjana Sanghi on girls dropping out from schools amid Covid crisis

When it comes to the holistic development of a child, along with studies, engaging in sports and play is equally important, says Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi. Recently, the actor, to drive home her point, spoke about UN’s Human Right to Play. Sanjana said she was able to achieve what she has today was because she was allowed to “dwell and indulge in a cultural and artistic life beyond the realms of what we’re meant to do academically”.

She also stressed on the negative effects of parents turning play into competition, or seeing it as unimportant, had on her classmates. “I agree with the UN’s statement about India facing a problem of overly structured schedules and academic targets that are so pressurizing. Many of the children I've been working with don't get the chance to even discover their creative side. It makes you realize, when you take the pressure off and allowing The Right to Play by truly implementing it in an institution, that's the only way I was able to study and also be a Kathak dancer or learn jazz or be a debater,” she said.