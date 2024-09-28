They Will Never Let People Leave Happily’: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Comes Out In Support Of Palak Sindhwani

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Palak Sindhwani has been in the headline for the past few weeks now. The actress, who recently responded to the ‘legal notice’ issued to her by the makers of the show and accused them of mental harassment has now found support in Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, an ex actor on the show.

While we are all aware of the fall out between Jennifer and Palak, the actress has now come out in support of Palak and has slammed the makers of TMKOC once again. In a conversation with Times Now, Jennifer states that the makers of the show never let anyone leave happily and that as soon as someone expresses their desire to quit the show, they behave in such a manner.

Jennifer says, “In fact, the makers could not do anything. They create such dramas often. They will never let people leave happily."

Jennifer states that the makers behaved in such a manner after Palak expressed her desire to quit the show and that this is their typical tactic.

“This has been happening with every cast member. Whoever wants to quit the show, the production has troubled them. In fact, the makers couldn’t do anything. Yeh unka hamesha ka natak hai. They will never let people leave happily. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is like a jail. It is a vanvaas. I managed to escape from the jail after 15 years. Palak wanted to leave, but they always create trouble for the artist by using their usual trick of sending legal notice,” says Jennifer.