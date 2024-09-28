 They Will Never Let People Leave Happily’: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Comes Out In Support Of Palak Sindhwani
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThey Will Never Let People Leave Happily’: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Comes Out In Support Of Palak Sindhwani

They Will Never Let People Leave Happily’: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Comes Out In Support Of Palak Sindhwani

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who was last seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has now come out in support of Palak Sindhwani amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the actress.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 09:14 PM IST
article-image

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Palak Sindhwani has been in the headline for the past few weeks now. The actress, who recently responded to the ‘legal notice’ issued to her by the makers of the show and accused them of mental harassment has now found support in Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, an ex actor on the show.

Read Also
TMKOC Actress Palak Sindhwani Accuses Makers Of Non-Payment Of ₹21 Lakh: 'They Spoke Rudely, Used...
article-image

While we are all aware of the fall out between Jennifer and Palak, the actress has now come out in support of Palak and has slammed the makers of TMKOC once again. In a conversation with Times Now, Jennifer states that the makers of the show never let anyone leave happily and that as soon as someone expresses their desire to quit the show, they behave in such a manner.

Jennifer says, “In fact, the makers could not do anything. They create such dramas often. They will never let people leave happily."

Jennifer states that the makers behaved in such a manner after Palak expressed her desire to quit the show and that this is their typical tactic.

FPJ Shorts
They Will Never Let People Leave Happily’: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Comes Out In Support Of Palak Sindhwani
They Will Never Let People Leave Happily’: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Comes Out In Support Of Palak Sindhwani
World Heart Day: Data Shows Rise In Heart Problems Among Men
World Heart Day: Data Shows Rise In Heart Problems Among Men
IPL New Rules EXPLAINED: 5 Retentions Per Team, ₹120 Crore Purse And 1 Right-To-Match; Announcement Soon
IPL New Rules EXPLAINED: 5 Retentions Per Team, ₹120 Crore Purse And 1 Right-To-Match; Announcement Soon
SL vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka Eye Big Win After New Zealand Suffer Shocking Collapse To Their Lowest-Ever Score Of 88
SL vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka Eye Big Win After New Zealand Suffer Shocking Collapse To Their Lowest-Ever Score Of 88

“This has been happening with every cast member. Whoever wants to quit the show, the production has troubled them. In fact, the makers couldn’t do anything. Yeh unka hamesha ka natak hai. They will never let people leave happily. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is like a jail. It is a vanvaas. I managed to escape from the jail after 15 years. Palak wanted to leave, but they always create trouble for the artist by using their usual trick of sending legal notice,” says Jennifer.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Mera World Hi Cheen Liya’: Adrija Roy Opens Up On Her Breakup, Fans Assume It Is Jhanak’s...

‘Mera World Hi Cheen Liya’: Adrija Roy Opens Up On Her Breakup, Fans Assume It Is Jhanak’s...

Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master's Wife Files Complaint Against Woman Who Accused Him Of Sexual...

Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master's Wife Files Complaint Against Woman Who Accused Him Of Sexual...

Rajinikanth REACTS To Tirupati Laddu Controversy At Chennai Airport (VIDEO)

Rajinikanth REACTS To Tirupati Laddu Controversy At Chennai Airport (VIDEO)

'Raha Ke Papa' Ranbir Kapoor Cuts Cake With Paps On 42nd Birthday Outside His Mumbai Residence Vastu

'Raha Ke Papa' Ranbir Kapoor Cuts Cake With Paps On 42nd Birthday Outside His Mumbai Residence Vastu

Ronit Roy Refuses To Work With Vashu Bhagnani After 'Painful' Experience On BMCM, Claims Payment Was...

Ronit Roy Refuses To Work With Vashu Bhagnani After 'Painful' Experience On BMCM, Claims Payment Was...