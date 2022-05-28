'There was an army of people working on me to get me ready,' reveals Manushi Chillar about her bridal look in Samrat Prithviraj

Debutante Manushi Chillar will soon be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj. She reveals that the wedding sequence in the film was her most elaborate shot as 25 people comprising costume, jewellery, hair, makeup, tailors, etc., dressed her in tandem for three straight hours.

Manushi shares, “The makeup would take 20 mins max because my director wanted to portray Princess Sanyogita as natural as possible, and hair and costume would take hours. I would be the first one to enter the set, it would still be dark! For the wedding sequence, though it is a short one, it took a really long time for me to get ready. There was an army of people working on me to get me ready and look the way I do on screen.”

Elaborating further, she adds, “It was like someone putting alta on my hands, someone is putting alta on my feet, someone stitching my costume, someone fixing my hair, someone fixing my makeup, someone is putting jewellery on me. There were countless people trying to put layers and layers of clothes and jewellery on me. That took a while.”

She then opens up about the costumes she wore in the film. “What I loved about the costumes of Samrat Prithviraj is that they kept it very authentic. But they were heavy, and the jewellery was very heavy. There was a dupatta for my swayamvar, which went on my head. It was really heavy, and I had a proper head, neck and upper back issue. I couldn’t keep my head straight. So, every time we would stop shooting for a scene, two people would come and lift the dupatta so that the weight is not all on my head,” she concludes.

Samrat Prithviraj is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.