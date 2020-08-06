‘There are no Friday jitters’, says Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal, actor/martial artiste and stunt performer, is best known for action films like Force and the Commando series. Having learned Kalaripayattu since the age of three, he has come a long way. Recently, his movie Yaara released on Zee5 and he is now gearing up for the next OTT release, Khuda Haafiz. The film is ready for release on August 14 on Disney+Hotstar. Excerpts from the interview:

Digital releases

I have no anxiety. I am very happy to be a pioneer of having big releases on the OTT platform. There are no Friday jitters, but there is a different kind of excitement. There is no fear as this platform is quite different from theatricals releases. When Yaara released, I started getting messages in the night. The audience gets to watch the film anytime and your fans keep giving you the feedback. My next release, Khuda Haafiz, is based on a true story about two couples. The movie is set around the recession time. It tells the tale of how a husband tries to get his wife back who has gone to the Gulf for work. Director Faruk Kabir had read an article about this and got inspired and wrote the story. When I read the story I immediately said yes.

Happy with my professional journey

I am quite happy the way my career is moving and with the changes the universe is giving us. I see my journey as an incredible one. I look back and thank God for giving me more than what I had asked for...I feel blessed. The world has given me a wonderful place...not only movies, but Kalaripayattu, which is the oldest form of martial arts in the world. I feel proud of my journey.

Choosing roles

You can’t choose whatever you are offered; the role has to be good for you. I made Bollywood debut by playing a villain. I feel you need to be so good that people cannot ignore you...even if I was playing the role of a driver in the movie I would be the best driver. If I was running a 100m sprinter I would make sure I would run to the best of my ability. When I look back it feels good that I gave 110% to all the varied roles I played.

Plans ahead

I have completed shooting for all the movies that I had started. Khuda Haafiz will be my last movie release as of now. I am waiting for the lockdown to lift completely. I have a few movies that I have to start shooting for. I am very excited to meet everyone and to work. I have my calendar full for the next year as well. Out of the six movies that I am doing I will be producing two movies, through my production house Action Hero. I am excited to choose the content that I believe in and want to make movies that will inspire people.