'There are conflicts at various levels', says director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as he talks about Toofaan

How easy or difficult is it to direct an actor, who is also a director?

He makes things easier for me. In fact, he does a few things that even I couldn’t think of! See, if the person you are collaborating with knows, and knows that he knows, it makes your life easier. Throughout the shoot, the thing that we shared in common was silence, and I hope it always remains that way. When you have a common goal, he will take a different path to reach it and I will take a different path to get there. In between, we will meet along the way, cross paths and probably travel together for 100 miles and again split. Maybe meet again after 100 miles and split again. But in the end, we reach the common goal. That is the way it is between Farhan and me.

For Hindi films, any character that is improper as per social norms, either comes from Dongri, Bhindi Bazaar or Dharavi in Mumbai. Do you think Bollywood, through its narratives, has stereotyped these neighbourhoods?

I think the demand of the story was such that the character of Aziz Ali needed to come from a background that was not a privileged one. Also, if you see fighters in general, and fighters across the world, always come from places that are underprivileged neighbourhoods. They are the have-nots, people who were discriminated against mostly because of the colour of their skin, like in America or Cuba. You will see a lot of black people and Hispanics taking up boxing to express themselves. Even in Northeast India or Haryana, boxers came from economically and socially deprived backgrounds. I did a lot of research on the subject before we decided on his background. It was the demand of the story. So, there is no stereotype here.