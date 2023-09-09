The Vaccine War First Poster Out Now; Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi Kickstart Promotions

After much anticipation and hype, the first poster of Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War is finally out. In this captivating poster, the ensemble cast exudes intrigue. Nana Patekar, in a visionary pose, promises to deliver a performance that will resonate deeply with audiences. Raima Sen's enigmatic look adds an element of cunning mystery to the narrative, while Pallavi Joshi, in a classy avatar, is set to leave an indelible mark.

'The Vaccine War' has already made waves on the international stage, earning standing ovations across various screenings in the United States.

Now, as the film prepares for its India promotions, expectations are soaring, and anticipation is palpable.

The stellar cast, the thought-provoking subject matter, and the direction of Vivek Agnihotri are all converging to create a cinematic experience that promises to be unforgettable.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, 'The Vaccine War' will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters.

Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 28.

