 The Sabarmati Report Day 1 Box Office Collection: Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna's Film Earns ₹1.15 Crore
Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, 'The Sabarmati Report' is based on the real-life events of the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 03:01 PM IST
article-image

Vikrant Massey-starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' passed with flying colours on the opening day. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film raked in Rs 1.41 crore at the box office on Friday.

"#TheSabarmatiReport opens as expected, with key centres contributing significantly to its Day 1 biz... Interestingly, the opening day collections are on par with #VikrantMassey's previous release #12thFail [ Rs 1.10 cr]. However, the film needs to show strong growth over the weekend to ensure a solid weekend total. #TheSabarmatiReport [Week 1] Fri Rs 1.41 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice," he wrote.

article-image

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, 'The Sabarmati Report' is based on the real-life events of the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra.

Earlier this month, the makers unveiled the film's trailer.The trailer highlights the ideological debate between Hindi speaking and rooted journalists and the west influenced and superior complex of English Reporters in a thought provoking manner with the events unfolding in the background shaping the politics and reporting of the tragic events.

article-image

Earlier at the trailer launch, Ektaa said that the movie tries to bring out the unknown facts about the tragic incident and the genesis of it.

She said, "I am telling the genesis of it. Pehla Pahlu (first aspect) - without undermining the other pehloos (aspects). Unfortunately, this Pehlu, how it all started, has not been reported enough. That's why we have decided to tell you how it started without undermining what happened later. It doesn't mean if you tell one story, you undermine the other. It's not about only one side. This is about how it started, very different"

The film also stars Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

