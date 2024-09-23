The Pradeeps Of Pittsburgh OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Arjun Sriram's Series

The Pradeeps Of Pittsburgh OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh stars Arjun Sriram in the lead role. It is set to release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch The Pradeeps Of Pittsburgh?

The upcoming series is set to premiere on October 17, 2024. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and wrote, "Looks like there's a new family in town. The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh premieres October 17."

Looks like there's a new family in town. The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh premieres October 17. pic.twitter.com/2kCEiL3Vhc — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) September 18, 2024

Plot

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh is an upcoming comedy series that follows the story of Pradeep's family, who recently moved from India to the United States. The series focuses on Mahesh Pradeep, whose life turns upside down when he gets a call to be interrogated about some circumstances in their life in America.

Cast

The cast of the series includes Arjun Sriram, Sahana Srinivasan, Sindhu Vee, Laura Summer, Ashwin Sakthivel, Romy Weltman, Beatrice Schneider, Callum Shoniker, John Tench, Krista Sutton, Liam McKenna, Angela Besharah, Larry Day and Drake Nadeau, among others.

The upcoming comedy series is directed by Michael Showalter. It is written by Farhan Arshad, Vijal Patel, Lisa K Nelson, Sonali Mehta, Natasha Kanury, Benji Hall Kahn and Alix Bloom. It is produced by Emily Crook, Tom Werner, Mandy Summers, Michael Showalter, Vijal Patel, Jordana Mollick, Sara Gilbert and Alex Jordan.