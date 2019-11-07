The ‘OG’ girl gang Kareena, Malaika, Amrita reunite for a cosy night in

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora have been the best of friends for the longest time now and are usually accompanied by Karisma Kapoor for their dinners and outings. The four of them are truly the OG girl gang of Bollywood and spent some quality time together yesterday night.

After Kareena Kapoor Khan returned from Australia, the trio got together for a night in at Bebo’s place while Amrita Arora shared the picture. They look as happy as ever as they posed for a couple of pictures that are truly going to make your heart melt.