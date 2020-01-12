The new man Deepika Padukone trusts...

He delves into the finest details to create a look till he’s happy with the outcom When asked about the pressure in a competitive glamour industry, he says, “I always do my job as it is my passion.

I love doing what I am doing on a daily basis, every day a different client. It isn’t the client but you as an artist. It is the way you get yourself always better or never really fully satisfied.

I always have the feeling of doing more, doing better. I try to keep myself out of the comfort zone. Never feel relaxed with any client, always try to understand what would be the best for the look. And then take the pleasure of creating a look and be happy about it.”

Florian has started working with Deepika Padukone quite recently. The actress is known to be extremely organised with her work, including her make-up.

“I always listen to her very attentively and make sure I am in sync what she is looking out for. Communication on the look is important; it’s never about me wanting to execute a particular look, it’s more about what would be best for that very moment,” says Hurel.

