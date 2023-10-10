The Lion Book App: Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Esha Gupta Attended Success Party In Dubai

The ongoing investigation into the Mahadev Book app case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has revealed on Tuesday that the promoter of the Mahadev app is also operating a subsidiary app named "The Lion Book App," which is promoted by Dubai-based hotelier businessman Hitesh Khushalani in partnership with Bollywood actor Sahil Khan.

Hitesh Khushalani, known as a frontman for the Mahadev app promoter and absconding accused Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal,

FPJ possesses footage of the success party of the Lion Book, which took place on September 20, 2022, at the Theater Club within the Fairmont Hotel in Dubai. The event was hosted by app promoter and Bollywood actor Sahil Khan and actress Sophie Chaudhry.

Several Bollywood actors attended this event, including Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Sophie Choudry, Sneh Ullal, Daisy Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Neeti Mohan, Sukhwinder Singh, Nargis Fakhri, Ishita Raj, Giorgia, and Elli AvrRam, and Shamita Shetty. Interestingly, this event occurred just two days after the success party of the Mahadev Book app.

Now these A-List celebrities are also under the radar of their appearances in the illigal betting apps success party.

The Lion Book app operates similarly to the Mahadev Book app, with a unique tagline: "One life, one chance." This subsidiary app is also endorsed and promoted by Bollywood actors such as Esha Gupta, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Aftab Shivdasani, Sunny Leone, and many others. According to the ED probe, celebrities receive their fees in cash through agents and hawala operators.

According to sources, many celebrities who may not have many opportunities in the Bollywood and television industries are now earning money by participating in promotional videos of illegal betting apps. Sources indicate that these celebrities are currently receiving fees ranging from 4 to 10 lakhs for such endorsements and promotions.

FPJ exclusively reported that several Bollywood actors, actresses, and singers not only attended and performed at the wedding ceremony of the most-wanted accused Mahadev Book app promoter Saurabh Chandrakar in the UAE but were also involved in endorsing and promoting his other subsidiary betting apps like Fairplay, Reddy-Anna, Laser Book, Gold365, Lotus 365, Tiger Exchange, and many more.

