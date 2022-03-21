The Kashmir Files premieres in Ladakh at Picturetime’s inflatable theatre

Ever since its release, The Kashmir Files has been hitting one milestone after another. The film stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and others in pivotal roles. Now it has added another feather to its cap.

After 83, now the Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial has premiered at the world’s highest-altitude theatre (11,562 feet) at Picturetime’s inflatable theatre in Ladakh. The big day was on March 20.

The inaugural was attended by Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, and Chief Executive Counsellor Tashi Gyaltsen. These inflatable theatres aim to screen three shows a day.

MP, Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal says, “I want to thank this concept of Mobile Digital Movie theatre for bringing The Kashmir Files, a hard-hitting film by Vivek, to us. I welcome the decision of these inflatable theatres to screen this film in Ladakh. This is indeed a great initiative where the people of Ladakh get access to watch films like this.”

On bringing The Kashmir Files to Ladakh, Sushil Chaudhary, Founder and CEO, Picturetime, says, “It is our duty to take good art all across this country. This is yet another moment of pride for us to take a film like The Kashmir Files to Ladakh. Our journey of taking cinema to the interiors and remote areas of the country continues.”

Tashi is also elated by this initiative. “It’s a brilliant initiative from Picturetime. This particular film has to be seen by everyone. Ladakh lacks a source of entertainment. Except for the inflatable theatre, there isn’t much. Our people here have been deprived of watching films like this. I’m glad that this space is being filled up by these inflatable theatres. We are so thankful and glad that they decided to screen The Kashmir Files here,” Tashi shares.

The Kashmir Files also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Chinmay Mandlekar. The film released on March 11 and has already crossed Rs 100 crores at the box office. It is set to touch the Rs 150 crore mark, breaking several business records.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 06:10 AM IST