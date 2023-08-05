The Jengaburu Curse Actor M Nasser Lashes Out Against Indian Film Industry For Copying Hollywood, 'The Korean Industry Isn’t Called Koreanwood'

M Nasser |

Actor M Nasser will soon be seen in The Jengaburu Curse. It is India’s first climate-fiction thriller web show and will premiere on an OTT platform on August 9. It also stars Makarand Deshpande, Faria Abdullah, Sudev Nair, Deipak Sampat and Hitesh Dave. The Free Press Journal caught up with Nasser for an exclusive chat.

In the changing times, OTT has emerged as a new solid platform for storytelling. When asked about it, Nasser shares, “It’s a wonderful change and personally, I have been waiting for this. We are finally making Indian projects and not just regional ones. It really used to bug me when people called it Bollywood, Sandalwood, Tollywood, etc. We can’t ape Hollywood this much since the Korean industry isn’t called Koreanwood (laughs).”

He adds, “Earlier, when I used to travel to the West, people used to call me a Bollywood hero but I used to correct them that I am from Chennai and Tamil films. But gradually it might go away too and people shall say, ‘Indian actor’. It is beautiful to see that we are exchanging so many talents across states.”

Nasser also believes that social media has acted as a catalyst immensely in the past few years. “Social media’s invention, the pandemic and OTT platforms have collectively got the change. Back in the 1990s, people had no other choice but to go to the theatres. It was more like a weekly ritual in the families. But now, whether you are in the toilet or travelling somewhere, you can watch anything on your mobiles. I am not on any social media but I know there are instant reactions there which have their own pros and cons,” he reveals.

Spilling the beans about his upcoming show The Jengaburu Curse, he says, “I am glad that real content in every sense is being watched on OTT. For films, we had to make it, release and sell it. OTT has changed the taste of the audiences. A friend of mine asked me, ‘Why don’t films have a narrative like this show?’ I told him to watch Titanic. It was made in the OTT format.”

Indian films are getting global validation. The song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, won a Golden Globe and an Oscar. Nasser reacts, “Grandeur in films is just a start I feel. We are yet to make a greater film, better I don’t know. When I went to Japan, I saw so many people who are Rajinikanth sir’s fans. They in fact, live and breathe like Tamilians. They eat dosa and idli sambhar. It is a nice feeling to see people appreciating Baahubali when I go abroad. It only drives us to move forward in our journey. We aren’t in competition with Hollywood.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)