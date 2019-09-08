The happy buzz: Tittle tattle from Mumbai’s party circuit

Present were Sumedh Singh Mandla, CEO, VBev that has brought the wonderful whiskies to India and Stephen Martin, global brand ambassador, Whyte & Mackay. At a masterclass earlier at Ming Yang you learnt that the brand was founded on the docks of Glasgow in 1844 by James Whyte and Charles Mackay, who laid the foundations for the company which has since gone on to produce some of the most highly-awarded and respected whisky brands in the world. The whisky went down very well that night. Of course, it would have been nice to listen to our very own Elvis too!