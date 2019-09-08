The happy buzz: Tittle tattle from Mumbai’s party circuit

Boom, boom in the room
You could call it a night to remember. There was a distinct crackle in the air at this mother of all parties. But then what else can you expect when it is the opening party of the India Nightlife Convention & Awards (INCA). This unique initiative by Kickstart Entertainment and National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) brings together and celebrates the thought leaders of the nightlife industry across the country.
Heineken is the proud presenting sponsor with Chivas promoting this convention that encourages brotherhood among the hospitality sector, entrepreneurs and specialists for its fourth edition. Dragonfly Experience was pulsating with party people, the young ones just getting in the groove for a night out on the town and the seasoned veterans like DJ Akhtar Fazel who has spun his magic across the world, a flamboyant figure and yet so simple as he mingled with the new set of DJs and others.
The talk was that one each day the convention is followed by a glamorous award ceremony. Day one is dedicated to standalones in different cities, day two commemorates the achievements of establishments across the country. Pre-parties are scheduled in Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Goa, Delhi and Mumbai. And the exciting news is the Block Party at Kamala Mills on day one and the after-party on day two at St. Regis. And making sure everyone had a blast at the opening party were Aman Anand, director, Kickstart Entertainment, Rahul Singh, president, NRAI and Riyaaz Amlani, co-founder of INCA and CEO & MD, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.
When Elvis walked in...
When Siddharth ‘Elvis’ Meghani walked in everyone thought that he would get all shook up as he did his Elvis Presley act. But this Bandra boy was not there in his capacity of a singer and entertainer, he was there to click pictures. Yes, not many know that he is a professional photographer and he was at House of Nomad at Taj Lands End for the Whyte & Mackay party. Guests happily posed for him as they sipped and savoured wonderful whisky brands John Barr Reserve, Jura 10 and The Dalmore 12.
Present were Sumedh Singh Mandla, CEO, VBev that has brought the wonderful whiskies to India and Stephen Martin, global brand ambassador, Whyte & Mackay. At a masterclass earlier at Ming Yang you learnt that the brand was founded on the docks of Glasgow in 1844 by James Whyte and Charles Mackay, who laid the foundations for the company which has since gone on to produce some of the most highly-awarded and respected whisky brands in the world. The whisky went down very well that night. Of course, it would have been nice to listen to our very own Elvis too!
Selfie with a smile
Celebrities are besieged for selfies by random people all the time. Sometimes they oblige, many times they get irritated. But not actor Ashmit Patel. He smiled all the time as one person after another and one group after another asked him to have a pic clicked with them. And many did not know that he is not only an accomplished actor, but also a superb disc jockey. There he was at the console at Mansion Bar & Lounge in Mulund.
It was time for some amazing Bollywood and commercial tunes at the No Request night conceptualised by Nisha Haraale to stand up for DJs and artists across the globe, for over the years DJs have been treated more like a jukebox than a music artist and not given the chance to perform creatively and freely. Vinay, the winner from the No Request DJ contest, played live along with DJ Ray who was a judge, DJ Matz and, of course, star attraction Ashmit Patel.
A highlight of this night was a live performance of the No Request song by the Blacklisted Boyz, Bamaaiz and Udta Parinda that officially launches on September 12. This song has music by hip hop star Ishq Bector, while Nisha Haraale is the executive producer of the track and Honey Singh has mixed and mastered the final version. The music video is directed by Karan Vig with hair and makeup by Nikki Harale.
Go for Poco Loco!
What do models do after a hectic fashion week? They party! That seemed to be the case as you spotted a few models who were either busy on the catwalk or as an anchor (like Candice Pinto who was interviewing people for Nexa at Lakme Fashion Week) at the launch party of Poco Loco in Khar. Co-owners Dilip Datwani, Megha Datwani and Rohit Datwani were happy to welcome the merry mix of guests like Anchal Kumar, Kanchi Kaul, Rajev Paul, Naved Jaffrey among others.
Offering the best of traditional Spanish dishes with a twist and a molecular bar to beat others, Sobremesa Hospitality Pvt Ltd hosted the launch party of this tapas bar and cafe. Guests happily imbibed liquid nourishment and had a bite of dishes curated keeping in mind the taste of the Indian clientele while bringing various flavours from Latin America with a focus on Mexican and Spanish dishes. The chemistry lab designed bar space serves experimental and molecular cocktails. Of course, guests also had wines, beers and straight drinks to cheer them up.
Fit and fine for one and all
Everyone seems to be on a health trip these days and those who are members of gyms and fitness centres can work out and then have a bite or drink of some healthy stuff. The good thing about the recent launch of Turbo Fit Cafe on Waterfield Road in Bandra is that you need not be a member of Turbo Fit Gym next door to avail of the health stuff. Interestingly, this venture was kicked off among friends, Sandra Fernandes, Warren (Bobby) Fernandes and Shirish Singh, during a workout session at Turbo Fit Gym owned by Sarang Rathod.
It caters to exclusive healthy meals that come in packed boxes. On offer are veg and non-veg meals, salads, sandwiches, club sandwiches, whole wheat burgers, whole wheat pasta, eggs, protein shakes from local and international brands, fresh refreshing juices and juices from brands like Raw, Red Bull, Monster and Gatorade. Those with a sweet tooth are not left behind with a choice of energy and protein bars from brands like Max Protein, Yoga Bar and Nut Bar Nut among others. The date and walnut cake is also appealing.
Colour of happiness
Canary yellow was the happy hue that Maadhuri Sharma, Mrs Earth International 2016 and Goodwill Ambassador, Mrs Universe International 2019 decided to don at the inauguration of the solo exhibition of abstract paintings by her friend Rajwant Kaur at Jehangir art gallery. The exhibition was called Perfume and that seemed a sweet name. Well, the strokes and colours of the abstract works captured your energy and left you energised. Leave your mind’s eye absolutely free and break away from theory and achieve new order in organic fulfillment, said Paul Klee. Following the primitive instinct, you learnt that Rajwant Kaur paints using vivid, dramatic brush strokes with daring expressive power, creating a visual space that communicates with the viewer. The communication was on, alright.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)