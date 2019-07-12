'The Flintstones' to be made into a reboot of adult animated series

Los Angeles: Warner Bros Animation is working on a new 'The Flintstones' adult animated series with Elizabeth Banks attached as producer.

"The Flintstones", which originally ran for six seasons and over 150 episodes on ABC between 1960 and 1966, followed the misadventures of the titular modern Stone Age family, comprised of Fred, Wilma, Pebbles, and family pet Dino.

The classic, created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, also featured the Flintstones' neighbours, the Rubbles -- Fred's best friend Barney, Wilma's best friend Betty, and their son, Bamm-Bamm.

According to Variety, no network is currently attached with the project.

The new Flintstones falls under Banks' Brownstone Productions' overall deal at Warner Bros TV which was recently re-upped.

Over the years, many new versions of "The Flintstones" have been created, including short-lived series like "The New Fred and Barney Show" and "The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show". There have also been many TV specials as well as two live-action films.