'The film gave me an opportunity to relive my hostel days': Ayushmann Khurrana on his new movie 'Doctor G'

Not only has Ayushmann Khurrana wrapped up the filming of his three films amid the pandemic, but also shot several commercials in the interim. While working back-to-back on the Abhishek Kapoor-directed Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anubhav Sinha’s Anek and Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G, he pushed himself to the limit for these projects. All the three films are poles apart from each other in terms of subject and treatment.

The three movies will see the Vicky Donor actor in different avatars. Ayushmann will be seen performing some high-octane stunts for the spy thriller, Anek. Stefan Richter, the action director of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don and Ryan Reynolds’ The Hitman’s Bodyguard, has choreographed Ayushmann’s stunts in the movie.

ALSO READ Ayushmann Khurrana flags off initiative to protect kids from cyber bullying

“Anek is the biggest film of my career when it comes to the scale of the movie. Anubhav is keen on giving the audiences the big-screen experience. Stefan, an architect for big-scale action movies around the world, comes in with his wealth of knowledge. Anek’s action sequences will match global standards and give audiences a thrilling, visual experience. I love doing different things and pushing the envelope. Anek is taking me on a new journey that I’m really enjoying,” he adds while talking about his newfound passion for action.

For Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Ayushmann intensified his training and even flew in his trainer Rakesh Udiyar to Chandigarh. Ayushmann has to flaunt a certain physique on screen that he has never attempted. His trainer has been guiding him through the journey and ensuring that the actor gets the physique he wants to make audiences believe that he can be a cross functional athlete.

Advertisement

To get the desired result, he even took up cycling. “I have been a cycling enthusiast all my life, but my work schedule always prevented me from doing this. I’m enjoying doing this as it’s not

just helping me stay fit, but also giving me some alone time to focus on things, ponder about life, and plan my way forward,” the actor says.

And in Doctor G, Ayushmann steps into the hostel life as a medical student. “The film gave me an opportunity to relive my hostel days. I was also fortunate to get a chance to visit the heart of India and see it in its full glory. I shot in Bhopal for the first time in my career, and the city of lakes is a beautiful place,” he says.

Advertisement

Speaking about the content being generated today, the actor stresses upon the need for clutter-breaking films. “We will need to be disruptive and present fresh content for people to enjoy, engage and discuss. I’m a firm believer that the pandemic and lockdowns have made us more opinionated than before, and people would only want to invest time and energy in things that are unique and different. They would want to have community experiences that are worthwhile,” he adds.

Ayushmann is confident that the industry will take all the right steps to restart, and he is content that he has taken the important step towards bringing business back. “If the entire production takes all the necessary and possible precautions, it minimises the risk to a really great extent. We all have to work towards restarting our industry, and I’m glad that I have taken a step in that direction to contribute towards this,” he signs off.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 07:00 AM IST