'The Family Man' season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni expected in June, trailer out on May 19

Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to Instagram on Tuesday to inform fans that the trailer of the second season of the popular series "The Family Man", will be released on Wednesday.

According to reports, the series is expected to stream in June.

Sharing the poster of the series, Bajpayee wrote: "Our excitement level is 11/10 Yours? #TheFamilyManOnPrime Summer is here, and so is #TheFamilyManOnPrime Trailer out tomorrow."

The series has been directed and produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, who took to their Twitter accounts to share the update.