'The Family Man' 2 Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu, and other celebs laud Manoj Bajpayee, Samatha Akkineni's performance

The makers of Manoj Bajpayee and Samatha Akkineni's The Family Man season 2 finally released the much-awaited trailer of the web show.

Fans of both the actors cannot keep calm and within hours of its release, the trailer started trending on social media.

Not only their fans, but several Bollywood celebrities also took to their respective social media handle to praise the trailer and the performance of both the lead actors.

Actress Taapsee Pannu praised Manoj Bajpayee's act and expressed excitement to see Samantha on an OTT platform. She wrote, "So good! Sir u are outstanding ! and @Samanthaprabhu2 can’t wait to see u on this new medium with this new look."