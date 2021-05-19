'The Family Man' 2 Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu, and other celebs laud Manoj Bajpayee, Samatha Akkineni's performance

The makers of Manoj Bajpayee and Samatha Akkineni's The Family Man season 2 finally released the much-awaited trailer of the web show.
Fans of both the actors cannot keep calm and within hours of its release, the trailer started trending on social media.
Not only their fans, but several Bollywood celebrities also took to their respective social media handle to praise the trailer and the performance of both the lead actors.
Actress Taapsee Pannu praised Manoj Bajpayee's act and expressed excitement to see Samantha on an OTT platform. She wrote, "So good! Sir u are outstanding ! and @Samanthaprabhu2 can’t wait to see u on this new medium with this new look."
On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao summed up his review of The Family Man 2 trailer in one word. He called Manoj and Samantha starrer 'Mind Blowing'.
Bollywood filmmaker Anubhav Sinha also lauded his friend Manoj in their native language. Have a look at his tweet here:
Other celebrities including Maniesh Paul, Hansal Mehta and Nikhil Dwivedi were also in awe of the trailer. Here's how they reacted:
The Family Man Season 2 marks the digital debut of Samantha Akkineni, who will be seen essaying a pivotal part in the show.
Meanwhile, the trailer is exactly what it promised – mounted on a bigger canvas and a whole lot of fun.
Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari is not only up against the 'new face of danger’ Raji, played by Samantha, but life itself.
The show, which was supposed to come out earlier this year, has been in the news for the delays with fans often demanding its release. It will now premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 4.
