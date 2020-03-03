The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee, Raj and DK celebrate the wrap with a big bash

Mumbai: Shooting for the much-awaited upcoming second season of the web-series "The Family Man 2" has wrapped up, and the team of the Manoj Bajpayee-starring show celebrated with a big bash.

The filmmaker duo of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK on Sunday organised a get-together with the cast, crew, team and friends to celebrate the conclusion of shoot.

They had started filming the new season in November last year.