'The fact that people in India can watch Flee on their phone is really amazing,' says Academy Award-nominated director Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Danish filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen rose to global fame when his animated documentary, Flee, received three nominations at the 94th Academy Awards. The film is about Amin Nawabi, who talks about fleeing from Afghanistan to Denmark for the very first time. The Free Press Journal caught up with the director for a tête-à-tête.

When asked why he chose to make a documentary on Amin’s life, Jonas shares, “I met Amin personally when I was 15, and I grew up in this small Danish village. Then one day, Amin showed up all by himself from Afghanistan, and I think back then, I was already curious about how and why he had come, but at the time, he didn’t want to talk about it. So, I think it really started there, this kind of fundamental curiosity about this guy who showed up in my hometown. Since then we became very good friends and travelled together. We have just done all sorts of things together. But this story was always there, this thing he didn’t want to talk about, and it kind of bugged our friendship. It was something he couldn’t really address.”

Opening up about some of the challenges he faced while making the documentary, Jonas reveals, “This is my first animated film, so it was quite a steep learning curve to understand the craft and the process. It is completely different from other documentaries, where I’m used to working a lot on my own and deciding when I would do what, but here you have a big team, and everything is very scheduled, and you need to be very precise and communicate all the time because you have all these people you have to pull in the same direction. So, just how I understood this new way of making films was difficult but also very rewarding in the end. And then also to get people to understand what we were doing to get financing on board because, in the beginning, people didn’t believe me. They were like, ‘Why are you doing animation?’ or ‘Why don’t you just do it like a normal documentary?’ So it took a long while. Also, because it’s so expensive to make an animation film, and there’s not a lot of money in the documentary world. So often, whenever people saw the budget, they thought it could never be done. It took a long time to convince people that it not only could be done but that this could be the only way to do it and the right way to do it. Slowly and steadily, people started to understand.”

After travelling to many film festivals and winning so many awards, the English version of the documentary is now on an OTT platform. Talking about it, he exlains, “It’s just amazing because these days almost everywhere people have smartphones and are able to watch content when it’s available. So, to have it available, I think, in places where you would not normally be able to see this kind of film just makes this story so much more than just a conversation for me in my living room. Also, the fact that someone in India can watch it on their phone is really amazing. That is why we make films to reach out to someone. We want to make stories that hit people and also to get them out to such places in the world where people would not normally get to see these kinds of stories.”

On a parting note, he reveals his process and experience of making the film overall and how he told a real story through animation. “In telling Amin’s story, the experience of shifting between filmmaker and friend felt quite seamless, cause it felt very symbiotic. It wasn’t just me wanting to do a film about my friend, it was also Amin wanting to share his story. It was really a conversation all the way through between the two of us and I was always kind of involving him in what was going on with the film. In the beginning, he said, 'I don’t care if this film is made or not, for me it’s important to share my story'. Then slowly we understood that we can actually make this film and then he was part of the process as well, I would show him clips and he would read things too. It felt like a symbiotic conversation where he was a big part of the whole thing, both as a friend and as a subject as well. We wanted to keep these real elements in the film to keep it authentic. So most of the ambient sound in the documentary is based on the recordings I did and that contributed to the overall feel of the film. I started doing recordings with Amin while I also talked about his past. I also follow him around in his everyday life which I would record. So, when you hear the noise from the kitchen, it’s the real tossing of pans in the kitchen that makes the noise, it’s the real cat that meows. So, it was really just about keeping that in the film, not trying to clean it out. We wanted to keep these things in there to make it feel authentic. It was crucial I think, because it is animation, and it could be confused and had to be layered between reality and fiction," he explains.

He concludes, “Even the narrative in the film of Amin being gay, in the beginning, I didn’t think that story would be a big part of the film because he came out to me when I was 17 years old. So, to me, it had always been an integrated part of him, that he was gay. But I began to feel that it should be natural in the film, the whole topic. Yes, he has a boyfriend and yes they are kissing. I didn’t want to make it anything spectacular. It should just be normal. And then of course talking to him, I understood how much of an issue it had been for him being a kid in Afghanistan, being young with an Afghan background, thinking his family would not be able to accept him for who he was. So, of course, that story grew and I knew that it had to be in the film as well. For me it was important that him being gay should feel not spectacular, it should feel every day. They should feel like a couple like everyone else. We should not make a big fuss about them kissing. It was not about trying to say look how hard it is to be gay. I just wanted to tell his story."