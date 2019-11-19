'The Crown' Season 3 Review: Royal rush returns

The Crown

Cast: Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Tobias Menzies

Direction: Benjamin Caron, Christian Schwochow, Jessica Hobbs & Sam Donovan

Rating: *** & 1/2

Season three of "The Crown" could well be the trickiest of all that we have seen so far, many had apprehended. This is where the story takes a leap, necessitating a radical overhaul in the cast.

The characters of the first two seasons have aged and, unlike what we are used to seeing on 'desi' soaps, the same set of young actors haven't returned in bad wigs and worse prosthetics. With the protagonists moving onto a new time frame, a new set of (older) actors has taken over the roles.

The big point of interest for 'Crownheads', in this context, is Olivia Colman stepping in to portray a middle-aged Queen Elizabeth II. She takes over the royal duties from Claire Foy, who portrayed the younger Queen over the first two seasons. And, never mind the fact that the Queen's eyes have suddenly changed colour (Foy has blue eyes, Colman's are brown), you realise Colman's Oscar-winning talent is probably just the boost the show needed to move to its next level.

For, this is where the show and its characters really start coming of age, beyond expected extravaganza. If the first two seasons gave us only a hint of the frailties beneath all their might, season three is the time for the royals Â- particularly the Queen Â- to grasp where they stand in Britain's rapidly changing era of socio-politics.