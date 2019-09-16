The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek found dead at 75

Ric Ocasek, frontman and lead singer of 1980s band The Cars, has been found dead in New York. He was 75. According to a report in USA TODAY, the NYPD received a call on Sunday and were asked to come at the singer's residence. Ric was pronounced dead with no sign of foul play.

The Cars, were famous for hits like “Drive,” “Shake It Up” and “Just What I Needed." The other members of the band were, Benjamin Orr, Elliot Easton, Greg Hawkes, David Robinson, Todd Rundgren, Kasim Sulton, and Prairie Prince. They split up in the late '80s, then reunited in 2011 with a new set of songs.

Ocasek was married to supermodel Paulina Porizkova for thirty years, until their split last year. They have two sons together, Jonathan and Oliver.

Several fans have begun paying tribute to Ocasek on Twitter.