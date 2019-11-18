The Body: Check out the first song 'Aaina' starring Emraan Hashmi and Vedhika

The two-minute-twenty-three second song is a romantic track to listen on loop. The soulful track is penned by Arko. The song was crooned by Arko, Tulsi Kumar, and Neha Kakkar. The soulful song is filmed in breathtaking locations which adds another factor to get glued to the song.

Along with Emraan, the song also features Vedhika Kumar, playing the role of his girlfriend, Sobhita Dhulipala is essaying the role of Maya, a successful and powerful businesswoman in the film. The movie also features Rishi Kapoor in the role of an investigating officer.