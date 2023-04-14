The Banff Mountain Film Festival is coming to Mumbai and here's what you must know

The Himalayan Club in India, in association with the Banff Centre in Canada is bringing an exciting line-up of stories and journeys through The Banff Mountain Film Festival in Mumbai.

Scheduled to be held on April 15, 2023 at the P B N Vaidya Sabhagriha based in Dadar East, Mumbai, the festival promises interesting and intriguing accounts and anecdotes through titles that can be availed only at the festival and not through any OTT platform or at a theatre.

The fest offers you a chance to interact with like-minded enthusiasts whose interests revolve around travelling, filmmaking, documenting and cinematography.

You can register for the festival through the Google form here. While members of The Himalayan Club can acquire access for free, non-members, who are interested in attending will have to pay a fee of ₹300 per head.

Some of the titles expected to be screened at the festival include 'Colours of Mexico', 'Saving Glaciers' and 'Walking on Clouds' to name a few.

WHAT IS THE BANFF MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL

Based in Canada, The Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity have been propelling the love for films and all fine arts through their initiatives for over 25 years. Founded in 1928 to encourage and promote the love for mountain travel, The Himalayan Club has been instrumental in spreading unknown and untold tales from the Himalayan terrains through films and documentaries that in turn enable more and more travel enthusiasts to embark upon mountaineering and participate in engagements revolving around environmental, cultural, social justice and wildlife issues.

In partnership, the two brands have been proudly presenting exceptional stories of the human spirit through the Banff Mountain Film Festival in an attempt to encourage the culture of mountain climbing and travelling, in general. Till recent years, The Himalayan Club was running this fest, in collaboration with the Canadian Consulate. They now have acquired the solo rights to screen award-winning content across select cities and towns in India.